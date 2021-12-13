Randhir Kapoor confirms Kareena Kapoor is in home quarantine; Says ‘She is absolutely fine now’

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had claimed lakhs of lives in India, seems to be picking up pace once again. While there has been a rise in COVID 19 cases, it has also begun taking a toll on the entertainment industry. And now as per the recent update, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID 19. While the news spread like wildfire, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and revealed that the actress is in home quarantine. He also went on to give a health update about his daughter and said that she is fine now.

Speaking to ETimes about Kareena’s COVID 19 diagnosis, the veteran actor stated, “Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her.” When quizzed about Bebo’s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Randhir said that kids will be staying with the Jab We Met actress. “She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kareena had released a statement about testing positive for COVID 19 and stated that she is currently following all the guidelines. Kareena wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”