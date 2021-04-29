Randhir Kapoor gets hospitalised for COVID 19 treatment in Mumbai; Doctor confirms his condition is stable

According to media reports, Randhir Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment for the same in Mumbai.

The second wave of COVID 19 has taken over the nation by a storm and has been claiming several lives with every day. Not just the reported cases are rising significantly, but the mortality rate has also been rising with several people losing their lives to the deadly virus. Not just commoners but several celebs have also been battling coronavirus of late and even lost their lives as well. And now as per a recent update, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor has also been hospitalised for the same.

It is reported that ’s brother and veteran actor Randhir has been the latest celeb to have been diagnosed with COVID 19. Following this, he has been hospitalised in Mumbai. Ever since the news has spread, there have been speculations about his health update. And now, r Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director of the hospital has released an official statement and revealed that Randhir’s condition is stable. The statement stated, “Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable”.

To recall, Randhir isn’t the first Kapoor to have tested positive for COVID 19. Earlier, Rishi’s wife and were also diagnosed with the deadly virus. While the Neetu had managed to beat the Coronavirus in December last year, she spoke about her batter with the deadly virus and said, “When I can fight COVID at the age of 60 then why not others.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

