Randhir Kapoor misses ‘darling brothers’ Rishi Kapoor & Rajiv Kapoor: Hope you both are happy wherever you are

Randhir Kapoor remembers his brother Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in a heartfelt post and it will melt your heart.
The last one year has been quite difficult for the Kapoors as they had lost Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. While Rishi had died post a long battle with cancer on April 30 last year, the Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi actor had breathed his last on February 9 this year and had died of a cardiac arrest. Losing his brothers hasn’t been easy for Randhir Kapoor and he, undoubtedly, misses them. Recently, the veteran actor, who had made his debut on social media a couple of months ago, penned a heartfelt note remembering his brothers Rishi and Rajiv.

Randhir shared a throwback picture of Rishi and Rajiv from their younger days on his Instagram account and wrote about how misses them and will continue to do so. The Housefull 2 actor also hoped that his brothers are happy wherever they are. Randhir wrote, “Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are”. While the post was showered with immense love from the fans, Randhir’s nephew Armaan Jain also liked the picture.

Take a look at Randhir Kapoor’s post for his late brothers Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor has recently become a grandfather for the fourth time as his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan. While the veteran actor is over the moon with this new addition to his family, Randhir had revealed that the youngest Pataudi prince resembles his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

