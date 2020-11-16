Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda as he celebrates Bhai Dooj with Rima Jain & Rajiv Kapoor

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Randhir Kapoor shared pics with sister Rima Jain and brother Rajiv Kapoor.

The year 2020 was quite hard for the Kapoors. After all, they lost two of the family members to the cruel hands of destiny. We are talking about and his sister Ritu Nanda. While the veteran actor had breathed his last on April 30 this year, Ritu had passed away January. Needless to say, their family often miss the brother-sister duo on several occasions. In fact, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Randhir Kapoor shared beautiful pictures from the celebration.

In the pics, Randhir was seen posing with his siblings Rajiv Kapoor and Rima Jain. To note, the festival was celebrated at Rima’s place. While the Kapoor siblings were all smile as they posed for the camera, Randhir mentioned that he missed having Ritu and Rishi around on the special day. “Missed Ritu & Chintu at Bhai Dooj” the veteran actor captioned the image. Soon, Karisma Kapoor showered love on the pic and commented with heart emoticons. In another pic, Rajiv and Randhir were also spotted posing with Aadar and Armaan Jain.

Take a look at Randhir Kapoor’s Bhai Dooj celebration with Rima Jain and Rajiv Kapoor:

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor had also shared a throwback picture with brother on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The picture was clicked during the lady’s 40th birthday. While ’s daughter looked stunning in a black dress with the makeup game, on point, the Sanju actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tee. Riddhima captioned the image with a smiling heart sticker.

