Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor ties the knot with Alia Bhatt: Everyone is emotional today
During his conversation with Hindustan Times, Randhir stated that his entire family is elated about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and called it a joyous moment. “To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well. Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter,” Randhir was quoted saying. For the uninitiated, Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Meanwhile talking about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, it is expected to be an intimate ceremony with the couple’s family and close friends in presence. It is reported, that the newlyweds will be hosting a grand reception on April 17 at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The media reports also suggested that Ranbir and Alia will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. The couple will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.