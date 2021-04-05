Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shares first glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby? Deletes post later

Randhir Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, took the internet by a storm lately with his recent Instagram post ash he apparently shared his newborn grandson’s first pic.

It’s been over a month since Kareena Kapoor Khan and had welcomed their second child. The Pataudi couple, who were proud parents of three year old son Taimur Ali Khan, were blessed with a son on February 21 this year. Ever since then, the fans have been yearning to get a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi prince. And while Kareena and Saif have been taking precautions to keep him away from the media light, the newborn baby’s first pictures have recently gone viral on social media courtesy grandfather Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir took to Instagram and shared a collage of two babies. While one appeared to be Taimur, the other one was the new member of the Pataudi family. The little munchkin was dressed in a light coloured t-shirt and had light brown hair, dark coloured eyes and was having a grumpy expression. However, he was, undoubtedly, looking irresistibly cute. Besides, this adorable Pataudi prince also resembles his elder brother Taimur to a great extent. While Saif and Kareena are yet to finalise a name for their baby boy and introduce him to the world, Randhir’s post, which he had deleted minutes later, has taken the internet by a storm.

Earlier, the happy grandfather, who was elated on the arrival od his youngest grandson, had revealed that the baby resembles Taimur. Besides, Randhir had also mentioned that he is quite happy for his daughter and son in law. Meanwhile, Kareena had also shared a glimpse of her baby on social media and wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do”.

