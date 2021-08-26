Randhir Kapoor opens up on 'dominant fear' due to Rishi Kapoor's illness, Rajiv Kapoor's failed marriage.

Randhir Kapoor lost both his brothers, Rajiv and , in less than one year. He has now opened up about losing his pillars of support in a new interview with Yahoo! India. Speaking about his brother Rishi Kapoor's diagnosis, Randhir said that anything could happen to him but Rajiv's demise was unexpected.

He said, "The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon."

Speaking about Rajiv Kapoor's life, Randhir opened up about how he had an unfortunate marriage which lasted only two months. The late Rajiv Kapoor was married to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001. "He had many unfortunate episodes in his life, which led him astray. There was deep frustration, which caused him to neglect his professional life. His life missed a swing. Ironically, he was the most talented of the Kapoors. He even directed a film (Prem Granth, 1996), which sadly failed."

He added, "Why Rajiv didn't marry again? Well, you can’t force anyone to get married. You can only advise a person to a point. He was grown up enough to decide for himself. He had a lot of girlfriends. But he never felt the desire to marry again. Basically, he got disheartened. He took to drinking big time. In fact, I feared that if anything disastrous were to happen to Rajiv, it would be because of alcohol. But I never expected him to die the way he did."

Randhir Kapoor also reflected on the bond he shared with his late brothers. "The past year has been tragic. This has been the saddest period of our lives – losing two brothers within a period of nine months. We’ve always remained a close knit family contrary to whatever maybe the general perception. We brothers were also best friends. We didn’t necessarily have to go out and meet anyone. We were happy amongst ourselves. We would drink, we would fight, we would make-up. We attended office together," Randhir said who has now moved out of the family home in Mumbai's Chembur. He is now living closer to daughters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

While Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on 9 February this year.