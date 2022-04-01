Randhir Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's early dementia statement: Aisa kuch nahi hua, I'm perfectly fine

Ranbir Kapoor was recently promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen. During the promotions, Ranbir revealed his uncle Randhir Kapoor's reaction to the film. While doing so, he also mentioned that his uncle Randhir is currently in the early stages of dementia. However, Randhir in a latest interview has denied his health condition.

Speaking to ETimes, Randhir was asked about his health and he responded saying that he is perfectly fine. Laughing off Ranbir's statement, Randhir Kapoor told the portal, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April 2021)."

When asked what was the reason behind the actor's statement, Randhir reacted saying, "Ranbir ki marzi; he is entitled to say what he wants." Randhir also asserted that he liked Sharmaji Namkeen and his late brother's performance. "Like always, he was good. He was a very good actor. The movie was good," he said.

Randhir, father to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, has recently moved closer to his daughters after leaving the family home after many decades. Commenting on the same, he revealed that Kareena and the kids visit him more often now since he's closer.

Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen took the OTT route and released in 31 March. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor promoting it, several Bollywood actors also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor via a special video.

