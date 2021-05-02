Randhir Kapoor reveals he didn't need oxygen at hospital, says he's recuperating well and will be home soon

After testing Covid 19 positive and showing symptoms, Randhir Kapoor is reportedly now recuperating well at a city hospital.

Thousands and millions of Indians are rushing to hospitals amidst the second wave of Covid-19 scare. One of them was actor Randhir Kapoor who admitted to the hospital a few days ago. After testing positive and showing symptoms, Randhir is reportedly now recuperating well. While he has not yet tested negative for the virus, he revealed to Etimes that he may return home soon.

Randhir Kapoor also clarified that he did not require oxygen in the hospital as his oxygen levels did not drop and he did not feel breathless. Speaking to the portal and sharing an update, Randhir said, "I am recovering well and should be home soon. "

He added, "I was never breathless. I just had fever." The doctors treating him at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital had also confirmed earlier that his condition continues to be stable.

When asked if his daughter Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have been in the know, he revealed that they are frequently calling him and staying in touch to take stock of the situation. While Randhir tested positive, five of his staff members also tested positive and are currently being treated.

The deadly second wave of Covid 19 has wreaked havoc not just in Maharashtra and Mumbai but across the country. Several states have gone into another lockdown forcing us to stay indoors and do our bit by staying indoors, masking up and donating.

Credits :Etimes

