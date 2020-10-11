Randhir Kapoor reveals Raj Kapoor's RK Films will soon be revived, first movie set to be a love story

The RK Films banner is a well-known name since decades in the film industry. It was founded by Raj Kapoor back in 1948 with an expansive space in Mumbai's Chembur.

It has been close to 21 years since the banner of RK Films, belonging to the filmy Kapoor family, has not produced anything. All that is set to change as Randhir Kapoor revealed in a recent interaction with The Times of India that he plans on reviving the RK Films banner. RK Films which was founded by late actor Raj Kapoor gave many a hit films back in the day. The movies included Awaara, Shri 420, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Speaking about the latest development, Randhir Kapoor told TOI, "Well, it’s happening. We are reviving the RK banner now. It will happen soon in a couple of months." He added that the first project under the banner will be a love story. "The film will be a love story. I shall direct it. Well, I can’t tell you anymore about it at this point of time (smiles)...But we’ll throw out the news of the cast with a bang,” Randhir Kapoor revealed.

The RK Films banner is a well-known name since decades in the film industry. It was founded by Raj Kapoor back in 1948 with an expansive space in Mumbai's Chembur. When Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, Randhir Kapoor took over the production house.

The last film made under RK Films was directed by the late titled Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999 which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchn and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles as well as Rajesh Khanna.

