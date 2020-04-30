Randhir Kapoor REVEALS Rishi Kapoor had breathing problems; Actor unable to talk but stable

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor has revealed that the veteran actor is undergoing treatment because of difficulty in breathing. Read on for further details.

fans have been left worried after getting to know the news about his hospitalization at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital situated in Gurgaon, Mumbai. His brother Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the news in an interview stating that the veteran actor is indeed in the hospital and that there was deterioration in his health on Wednesday. He further states that the latter had difficulty in breathing. However, the veteran actor is currently stable as revealed by his brother.

Randhir Kapoor has also said that the Karz actor is unable to speak because of medication. He said that the family members have been asked to go home by the doctors. The actor, however, does not rule out the fact that everyone is worried about Rishi Kapoor. He also adds that the latter’s wife is by his side. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and had undergone a long-term treatment in New York.

(ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's hospitalization news calls for multiple reactions on Twitter; Fans pray for his speedy recovery)

He returned to India with wife Neetu last year and seemed hale and hearty. However, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized twice this year in February owing to health issues. He had reportedly gone to attend a family function in Delhi post which he suffered from some ‘infection’ and was admitted to the hospital. He was once again admitted to a hospital post his return to Mumbai because of suffering from viral fever. On the professional front, he is supposed to collaborate with for the official remake of The Intern.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×