Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda & others adorably pose during their family lunch, PIC

When our celebrities lunch, they lunch in style! Family lunches are a tradition that is just too precious. It brings all your loved ones closer for a day filled with happiness, laughter and delicious food. Our B-Town celebs love to indulge in extravagant lunches together and make sure to share their happiness with their fans on Instagram. A family that is quite famous for its family lunches is none other than our sweet Kapoor khandan. Just on Friday, we saw a priceless picture of some of the Kapoors together on their family lunch and it is just too adorable.

In the family picture that was shared by Shammi Kapoor’s granddaughter Tulsi Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor absolutely stole the show in this picture. He looked quite dapper. His wide smile was infectious and immediately lit up our moods. He wore a blue printed shirt with trousers. Moreover, we also spotted Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda too, looking absolutely wonderful. Overall, it was such a happy picture and gave us positive vibes. Along with the picture, Tulsi wrote, “FAMILY LUNCHES BE LIKE…”Well, truly, family lunches do be awesome!

Take a look at the picture:

A while back, Randhir Kapoor opened up about his nephew Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and missing his brother Rishi Kapoor. He said, “To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well. Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter.”

