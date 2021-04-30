Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary: Not a single day that I don't think about him & Rajiv

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor remembered his late brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on the occasion of Karz actor’s first death anniversary. He shared how much he misses Rishi and Rajiv since they passed away.

Veteran actor left for the heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The Kapoor family has been trying to overcome the loss since then. While doing so, they suffered another major loss as Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering from a major heart attack this year in February. Today on his first death anniversary, Randhir Kapoor remembered both his late brothers and said that life will never be the same again. In a chat, remembering good times with his brothers Rishi and Rajiv, Randhir expressed how much he misses them.

In an interview with The Times of India, the veteran actor said, “We didn't need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There's not a single day that I don't think about them. One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them. Life will never be the same again.” It is to be noted here that Randhir, Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu and Rima are five children of Raj Kapoor. And Randhir is married to former actress Babita. Further, he shared that there is not a single day that goes by when he doesn’t remember Rajiv and Rishi. He also recalled the good old times with his brothers and revealed that when Rishi was not working, he would come to visit him at RK studios. He also shared that he along with his brothers loved Chinese food.

Speaking further on and children, the actor said that it is good she has gone back to work. To note, the actress is going to make comeback with the film Jug Jugg Jiyo. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta.

In a recent update, actor Randhir has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently hospitalised. According to the official statement released by the hospital, the actor's condition is stable now.

Credits :The Times Of India

