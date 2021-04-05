Randhir Kapoor’s unseen PIC with brothers Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor speak volumes about his love for siblings

Randhir Kapoor often shares throwback pics with his sibling but this unseen pic of the Kapoor brothers is unmissable.

Losing a sibling is undoubtedly a massive jolt for anyone and for Randhir Kapoor it was a bigger jolt as he lost three of his siblings in the span of one year. While Ritu Nanda passed away in January last year, breathed his last in April last year and Rajiv Kapoor died on February 9 this year. Needless to say, Randhir has been missing his siblings and he does express this time and again. In fact, he shared a great bond with his brother Rajiv and Rishi and this was evident once again as we stumbled upon an unseen pic of the Kapoor brothers.

In the pic, which was clicked during their younger days, Randhir was seen posing with Rajiv and Rishi who were twinning in white. The pic featured Rishi Kapoor flaunting his evergreen charm as he held onto younger brother Rajiv who was sitting in the middle. On the other hand, the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor was also seen holding on to Rajiv and as he posed in a white check print shirt. This million dollars pic did speak a lot about the unconditional love between the Kapoor brothers.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s unseen pic:

For the uninitiated, Rishi had breathed his last on April 30 last year after a long battle with cancer. He was survived by his wife , and kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and . On the other hand, Rajiv died of a cardiac arrest early this year.

