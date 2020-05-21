Randhir Kapoor says 'family is holding up well' as they try to cope with Rishi Kapoor's loss

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's younger brother Randhir Kapoor gave an update on how the Kapoor family is coping up with the actor's loss.

Veteran actor bid goodbye to the world on 30 April after battling cancer for two years. Rishi's demise left a deep void among fans and film fraternity. Apart from being a great actor, Rishi Kapoor was also a devoted family man and a doting father. The actor's demise left his family devastated, especially wife who was her husband's back bone during the difficult years. Rishi's younger brother Randhir Kapoor gave an update on how the Kapoor family is coping up with the actor's loss.

It has been almost 20 days since his brother passed, Randhir said that they definitely miss Rishi every day. "God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food, and films," Randhir said.

Since his demise, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing some fond memories with her father on Instagram. Wife Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a picture just two days ago of her family in happier times and wrote, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is." Take a look at her photo:

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members, and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral.

Credits :Pinkvilla

