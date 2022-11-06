Randhir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor 'must be delighted in heaven' as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt welcome a baby girl

On Sunday noon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm after they announced the arrival of their baby girl. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Within two months, they announced their first pregnancy in June. Alia delivered her baby girl at 12.05 pm at H.N Reliance Foundation hospital, Girgaon. The couple was accompanied by Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Soon after the good news came out, the families were seen celebrating it on social media. Now, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to the same too.

Post Alia and Ranbir welcomed their little bundle of joy, Randhir expressed his happiness. While speaking to The Times of India, he shared that he's very happy. He also stated that his brother Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020, must be 'delighted in heaven'. He said, "Alia and Ranbir have brought us immense happiness. They are our children and we love them very dearly. I am very happy that they have been blessed with a daughter. My love and blessings to Ranbir and Alia. My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven. We Kapoors want everyone to be happy."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's official announcement

Meanwhile, Alia took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She shared a joint statement on her handle which also featured a picture of a Lion, a lioness and their cub. In the note, Alia and Ranbir called their princess a 'magical girl'. The statement read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" followed by a family emoji. Have a look:

