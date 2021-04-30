Randhir Kapoor to sell the iconic RK residence in Chembur; Moving nearer to Kareena, Karisma & Babita’s houses

Randhir Kapoor, who is hospitalized with COVID positive diagnostic is going to sell the ancestral RK residence in Chembur and shift to Bandra to be closer to the family.

Prolific actor Randhir Kapoor is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after getting diagnosed with COVID positive. His condition is stable and does not have any high functioning symptoms of the corona. Five of his staff members have also contracted the deadly virus and are now admitted to the same hospital as him. In a chat with ETimes, he revealed that Kareena, Karisma, and Babita have also taken COVID tests and their results are negative. Randhir has now revealed that he is selling the iconic RK residence where he grew up in Chembur.

Upon being asked as to why he felt the need to sell the house, Randhir said, “Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai.” Rajiv Kapoor passed away on 9 February. Randhir had already taken a house in Bandra which is currently being done up for the actor to shift there on a permanent basis. According to ETimes report, his house would have been ready by now if the COVID fear had not stopped the work.

Randhir Kapoor mentioned that after Rajiv’s death, he found himself to be lonely in the ancestral bungalow therefore he felt like shifting closer to the family. Further in the conversation, Randhir said, “My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu, and Rima.” Randhir mentioned that he is okay with the decision considering he has done well for himself in the decades-long spanning career in Hindi cinema.

