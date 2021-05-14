Randhir Kapoor tests negative for COVID 19 & gets discharged from hospital; Says ‘I am absolutely fine’

Randhir Kapoor has stated that he is hail and hearty post recovering from COVID 19 and is back home now.

It’s been a couple of days when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor had tested positive for COVID 19. It was reported that Randhir was hospitalised soon after and was getting treated in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for his health update, as per a recent report, Randhir has now tested negative for COVID 19. The media reports have also suggested that the veteran actor has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now.

Speaking about the same to Times of India, Randhir stated, “I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine”. The veteran actor will continue to be in isolation even after returning home and will start meeting his wife Babita, daughters Kareena and Karisma and others after a couple of days. “I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people,” he added. Furthermore, Randhir also expressed his gratitude towards the frontline workers who helped him beat the deadly virus. “I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well,” Randhir was quoted saying.

To recall, Randhir was rushed to hospital after he had complained of shivering post his COVID 19 diagnosis. However, the actor has claimed that he did not feel breathless and didn’t need any oxygen support throughout his battle with Coronavirus. “I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind,” he mentioned.

