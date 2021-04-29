Randhir Kapoor's five staff members hospitalized; Actor confirms Kareena & Karisma testing Covid 19 negative

In a recent chat, Randhir Kapoor has revealed that five of his staff members are hospitalized with him in Kokilaben hospital. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor tested negative for COVID.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with COVID 19 positive though his condition is stable, he is current admitted to Kokilaben hospital. In a recent chat with ETimes, he revealed that five of his staff members have also contracted COVID and are currently admitted to Kokilaben hospital. He said, “I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.”

Randhir further mentioned that he has taken both dosages of the COVID vaccine and has still got contracted the virus. He explained that he felt a little shivering in the body and to be precautious got himself tested. Speaking further, he said that he is nearly asymptomatic and his oxygen level is also stable. He is not experiencing any major discomfort after testing positive. He did not require an emergency bed in the ICU. He said, “ I had a bit of fever but that is gone now."

One of the major revelations he made mentioning that both his daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma also participated in the COVID test with his wife Babita but all of their’s test results were negative. On 28 April, 3,79,308 COVID cases have emerged in India with a seven-day average of 3,49,378 cases per day. Apart from Randhir, superstar and were also diagnosed with COVID positive but both of them have recovered from the disease.

