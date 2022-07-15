Rangbaaz Season 3: Trailer depicts the journey of gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig from Bihar

Popular gangster drama webseries Rangbaaz is returning with its third season. The series stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak.

The trailer shows Vineet's character of Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb getting released from jail after 11 years where he was imprisoned for over 32 criminal charges including murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The character will lay claim to his territory with the single motive to contest and win the elections making it clear that he is willing to go to any length to get what he wants even if that means resorting to violence and murder.

Commenting on the occasion of the trailer release, Vineet Kumar Singh said, "I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of 'Rangbaaz - Darr ki Rajneeti'. First, Ajay Rai (producer) is someone I have worked with in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Mukkabaz' and he is my lucky charm. It's always a good experience working with him. Secondly, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies."

He praised Siddharth Mishra for sketching up a compelling script with characters that have immense depth, "Thirdly, Siddharth Mishra has written an excellent script with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script."

Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti', directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, has been helmed by Navdeep Singh, who is known for films like the Anushka Sharma-starrer NH10' and Manorama Six Feet Under'.

Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Rajneeti' is centred around Vineet Kumar Singh's character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) who is a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style. This season charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen.

Actress Aakanksha Singh said, "I was aware about Rangbaaz's legacy when I took on this season but it is only now that I realise the responsibility that follows. 'Rangbaaz' has a massive fan following and so, we are excited and nervous to please the fans with this season."

For her, the third season of the show is the most favourite because of brilliant teamwork - incredible performances by all actors and terrific work by the crew.

"From Navdeep sir (the showrunner) and Sachin (our director) to the team of writers and producers, it truly was a dream team to work with. We have had an incredible time shooting for this season and I hope that the magic translated on-screen as well", she added.

Rangbaaz - Darr Ki Rajneeti' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 29.

Also Read: Rangbaaz: Aakansha Singh to play role of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin’s wife in the series?