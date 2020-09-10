Rangeela turns 25: Ram Gopal Verma has no plans for a remake; Says 'it was near perfect'

Ram Gopal Varma's cherished masterpiece Rangeela has recently completed 25 years of its release. The filmmaker talks about the same in an interview.

and Urmila Matondkar’s romantic drama, Rangeela recently completed 25 years. Ram Gopal Varma produced this movie that was released in 1995. The filmmaker has recently said that he believes two of his movies do not require a remake - Rangeela and Satya. He also went on to call them ‘near perfect.’ RGV has further added that other than changing some edit points and photographic aspects, he would not retouch these movies that are among the most celebrated ones of his career.

This is what Varma has said in his interview with PTI. The filmmaker said that Rangeela is an ode to Urmila Matondkar’s beauty who played the role of a backup dancer in the movie. He also recalls how he was mesmerized with her dance in the Telugu movie Gaayam. According to him, the actress is the main reason he was inspired to make the romantic drama. He then narrates a funny story about one of the songs ‘Tanha Tanha’ from the movie.

Varma recalls how music maestro AR Rahman and legendary singer Asha Bhosle were stuck in their conversation of ‘Pehle Aap’ (you first) once the track was finished. They kept on going like this unless it made them realize that each of them was waiting for the other person to praise the song. RGV also recalls that initially, they did not have the rights over the movie’s title as it was already booked for another movie starring Mithun Chakraborty. The filmmaker reportedly got in touch with the producer who was kind enough to give it to him.

