Rangoli is all set for PM Modi's '9 Baje 9 Minutes' with Kangana Ranaut; Shares stills from Manikarnika

Showing her support on PM Narendra Modi's announcement on lighting candles or diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli has shared a throwback picture of Kangana from the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, is spending time with her family in Manali. The actress has been making most of the most of this time by getting beauty treatments from sister Rangoli Chandel to celebrating Ram Navami with her family. Recently, the Queen actress was seen spending some time with her mom Asha Ranaut. Kangana was getting a head massage from her mother in her house garden. In the picture shared, her mom is seen applying oil on Kangana's head which is made from a special, Chuli, found especially in the mountains.

Today, at 9 pm, Narendra Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses for 9 minutes and light a candle, lamp or mobile's flashlight to mark our fight against Coronavirus. Showing her support on this, Kangana's sister Rangoli has shared a throwback picture of Kangana from the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which along with her female co-stars is all smiles while lighting a torch. Sharing the pic, Rangoli wrote, "#9Baje9Minute" Rangoli shared another pic as well, in which Kangana is seen taking a selfie of her co-star who is holding a fire lamp. Sharing the pic, Rangoli tweeted, "Me tonight when Kangana lights a diya #9Baje9Minutes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie showed a moderate run at the box office. Before the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana was busy with the shooting of Thalaivi in which she will be seen as the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Fans were excited to see her first look like the leader. Thalaivi will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. Apart from this, Kangana also will be seen in an action flick Dhaakad which is slated to be released on Diwali 2020.

Me tonight when Kangana lights a diya #9Baje9Minutes pic.twitter.com/i7sX3nIqDV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

