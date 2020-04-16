Rangoli Chandel calls Twitter ‘biased’ post account suspension; Says watch out for Kangana’s direct interviews

Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday afternoon after Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred. Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager has decided not to revive her account and here’s what she says

Thursday began on a dramatic note for all as ’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for her tweets about a particular religious community. Post the suspension of her Twitter account, Rangoli has come out strongly against the American social media platform and has decided not to revive her account. The Thalaivi actor’s spokesperson also released a statement to clarify her decision.

In a statement, Rangoli said, “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided."

Things got out of hand after this morning, Kangana’s sister and manager had tweeted against people who had pelted stones on doctors, police and medical staff who went to treat certain COVID 19 patients in Moradabad in UP. Her tweets didn’t go down well with many Tweeple including Farah Khan Ali who demanded action from the Mumbai Police and Twitter India. Post her reporting the account, Twitter suspended Rangoli’s account.

Check out the screenshots of the conversation:

After Rangoli’s account was suspended, netizens were divided on Twitter’s move. Some called the platform biased while other hailed the move. Farah Khan Ali also thanked Twitter after Rangoli’s account was suspended.

Check out her Tweet:

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, fans of Kangana and her sister were left disappointed by the move of the social media site. However, Rangoli clarified in her statement that Kangana’s direct interviews will be something to watch out for as she is a popular star and can reach her fans via other platforms too.

