Rangoli Chandel continues taking a dig at Alia Bhatt; CRITICISES the Gully Boy actress in a series of tweets

Rangoli Chandel continues taking a dig at Alia Bhatt and heaps criticism on the Gully Boy actress through her Twitter posts.

Once again seems to have come on Rangoli Chandel's radar after her Gully Boy win at the Filmfare Awards. The actress took the black lady home bagging the Best Actress Award for her film Gully Boy. To top it all, the Ranveer and Alia starrer won 13 awards overall. It is not the first time that Rangoli has taken a jibe at Alia. From mocking Alia's holiday pictures with beau to bashing her for sending flowers to congratulate Kangana on winning Padma Shri, Rangoli has been triggering an online debate, criticising Alia on social media platforms.

In a series of Tweets, Rangoli once again took Alia down a peg commenting on her films Raazi and Gully Boy for which she won the Filmfare Best Actress Awards two times in a row. Rangoli also criticised her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the biopic based on Ma Anand Sheela. The star sibling has often hurled mocking remarks at Alia Bhatt and she continues to take a dig at the actress in her recent Twitter posts.

Read her Tweets:

Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress...(contd) https://t.co/WTcaFYTocf — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)..Gully Boy mein Alia ne ek Burkhey wali ka role play kiya, utna he kafi tha librandus ko unki best actress iss saal bhi mil gayi,ab Alia ji ek Pimp play kar rahi hai,Gangu Bai according to Hussain Zaidi book Gangu was a prostitute magar jab uski umar ho gayi toh..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)...woh Top gangsters ko ladkiyan supply karti thi, Kehte hain woh Nehru ki bhi dost thi, toh yeh toh agli saal ki best actress Bollywood ko mil gayi...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)...ab alia ji Maa Sheela play karengi the master mind behind armed cult jisne har dharm ki dhajjiya uda di aur orgies ko popular kiya toh yeh toh Bolly Librandus ka wet dream hai...iska matlab yeh award book ho gaya. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Maa baap ne acting chahe na seekhaye ho magar jihadi politics mein puri training hai, magar aab Ananya ji bhi aa gayi hai toh jo sakta hai competition badh jaye hmmm.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

and Rangoli Chandel are known for speaking their mind. The Ranaut sisters never pull themselves back from expressing their opinions candidly. Be it a political issue or a tiff with a co-star, Kangana has always been vocal about her cause. But this time it is sister Rangoli Chandel stirring up a storm on the internet with her series of posts directed at Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Alia Bhatt as she congratulates Kangana Ranaut for Padma Shri Award

Credits :Twitter

Read More