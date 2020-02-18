  1. Home
Rangoli Chandel continues taking a dig at Alia Bhatt; CRITICISES the Gully Boy actress in a series of tweets

Rangoli Chandel continues taking a dig at Alia Bhatt and heaps criticism on the Gully Boy actress through her Twitter posts.
Once again Alia Bhatt seems to have come on Rangoli Chandel's radar after her Gully Boy win at the Filmfare Awards. The actress took the black lady home bagging the Best Actress Award for her film Gully Boy. To top it all, the Ranveer and Alia starrer won 13 awards overall. It is not the first time that Rangoli has taken a jibe at Alia. From mocking Alia's holiday pictures with beau Ranbir Kapoor to bashing her for sending flowers to congratulate Kangana on winning Padma Shri, Rangoli has been triggering an online debate, criticising Alia on social media platforms.

In a series of Tweets, Rangoli once again took Alia down a peg commenting on her films Raazi and Gully Boy for which she won the Filmfare Best Actress Awards two times in a row. Rangoli also criticised her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the biopic based on Ma Anand Sheela. The star sibling has often hurled mocking remarks at Alia Bhatt and she continues to take a dig at the actress in her recent Twitter posts.

Read her Tweets:

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are known for speaking their mind. The Ranaut sisters never pull themselves back from expressing their opinions candidly. Be it a political issue or a tiff with a co-star, Kangana has always been vocal about her cause. But this time it is sister Rangoli Chandel stirring up a storm on the internet with her series of posts directed at Alia Bhatt.

