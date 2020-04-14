Share your Lockdown Story
Rangoli Chandel is an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut in her wedding PHOTOS & we couldn't agree more

Rangoli Chandel has recently shared a few pictures from her wedding day on Twitter in which she seems an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut. Check out the pictures.
The Coronavirus outbreak has called for an inevitable lockdown because of which people have resorted to home quarantine. But on the positive front, the quarantine break has proved to be the best time for spending with loved ones and family members. This is what Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been doing of late. The two sisters are currently spending quality time with their family members in their hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh which is evident from the pictures and videos posted on social media.

Rangoli Chandel has recently walked down her memory lane and shared some of her wedding day pictures which have literally broken the internet now. One of the pictures shows Rangoli dressed in red bridal attire taking the seven pheras along with her husband. But it is specifically her second picture that has caught everyone’s attention. It won’t be wrong to say that Rangoli is an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut in this picture as she poses for the camera while flashing a beaming smile.

Check out the throwback wedding pictures of Rangoli Chandel below:

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen portraying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled Thalaivi. Then again, Kangana will be playing a spy in the upcoming movie Dhaakad for which she has been undergoing rigorous physical training of late even during the home quarantine. She will also be seen portraying the role of an air force pilot in Tejas.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Rangoli who? What's her identity and achievements? Product of nepotism .

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Why is this a news? Is she an actress or celebrity?

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Attention seeker psycho

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Nepo sister.

