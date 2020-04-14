Rangoli Chandel is an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut in her wedding PHOTOS & we couldn't agree more

Rangoli Chandel has recently shared a few pictures from her wedding day on Twitter in which she seems an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut. Check out the pictures.

The Coronavirus outbreak has called for an inevitable lockdown because of which people have resorted to home quarantine. But on the positive front, the quarantine break has proved to be the best time for spending with loved ones and family members. This is what and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been doing of late. The two sisters are currently spending quality time with their family members in their hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh which is evident from the pictures and videos posted on social media.

Rangoli Chandel has recently walked down her memory lane and shared some of her wedding day pictures which have literally broken the internet now. One of the pictures shows Rangoli dressed in red bridal attire taking the seven pheras along with her husband. But it is specifically her second picture that has caught everyone’s attention. It won’t be wrong to say that Rangoli is an exact lookalike of Kangana Ranaut in this picture as she poses for the camera while flashing a beaming smile.

Check out the throwback wedding pictures of Rangoli Chandel below:

This year on 11th May Ajay and I will have our 10th wedding anniversary, we were planning to shift in to our new house in Kullu only last coat of paint was left and now everything has come to stand still, it’s true good things take time pic.twitter.com/laulvu14WT — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

This is from my wedding day, in those days weddings were understated not like today these days brides prepare for months but to me my wedding was happening actually sunk in on the day of wedding itself and it was done pic.twitter.com/QXsH8FrKff — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) April 14, 2020

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen portraying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled Thalaivi. Then again, Kangana will be playing a spy in the upcoming movie Dhaakad for which she has been undergoing rigorous physical training of late even during the home quarantine. She will also be seen portraying the role of an air force pilot in Tejas.

