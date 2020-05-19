Rangoli Chandel gets emotional as sister Kangana Ranaut dons her first Karva Chauth sari at the Grih Pravesh
Having a sister is the biggest blessing in life and Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel make sure to prove this time and again. The sister duo is seen having each other’ back and also doesn’t leave a chance to express their love for each other. Interestingly, Kangana is spending her lockdown with her Rangoli and the duo is enjoying each other’s company the most. Recently, Rangoli stepped into her new home with husband Ajay and organised a low key grih pravesh at the new residence given the ongoing lockdown.
While it was an overwhelming moment for Rangoli, Kangana’s special gesture towards her sister made the more special for the former. In a long post, Rangoli revealed how Kangana being the fashionista that she is, motivated her to get dressed for the low key ceremony and even steamed her Paithani Sari. This isn’t all. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress also made Rangoli wear her wedding jewellery, did her make up and even decorated her hair. But what made the lady emotional was the fact that Kangana wore her first Karva Chauth sari. Rangoli even shared a picture of herself with Kangana wherein the latter was looked ravishing in the blue sari.
Overwhelmed with the Queen actress’ sweet gesture, Rangoli wrote, “I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives it indeed was a very special day and she looked so beautiful in my sari.”
Take a look at Kangana and Rangoli’s beautiful picture:
In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done , We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren’t you getting ready?? I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives ... it indeed was a very special day and she looked so beautiful in my sari
Talking about the work front, Kangana has some interesting movies in her kitty which include Razneesh Razy Ghai’s high octane action drama Dhaakad and J Jayalalithaa’s much anticipated biopic Thalaivi.
