Rangoli Chandel hits back at Kubbra Sait's comment on Kangana Ranaut's security: How much tax have you paid?
Kubbra Sait found herself blocked by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter a few days ago and since then the Sacred Games actress has raised some concerns. Earlier this week when it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be getting Y-plus security cover for her travel to Mumbai, Kubbra had tweeted asking who is paying for Kangana's security. She wrote, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes."
Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has hit back at Kubbra. Taking to her Instagram Stories, since her Twitter account was suspended a few months ago, Rangoli shared a news clip and wrote, “Just out of curiosity, how much tax have you paid?” In another story, Rangoli wrote, "Kangana is probably highest tax paying actress, people like you who pay 1 rupees tax crying the most," along with laughing emojis.
While Kubbra has not reacted on the same, she did slam the BMC for carrying out a hasty demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kubbra wrote, "Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool. #KanganaRanaut." The actress was granted a security cover which consisted of 10 to 11 armed commandoes and two to three personal security officers.
Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues.
This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool.#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/LqSBJWParM
— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 9, 2020
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Kubbra does not earn anything but talking about taxes lol. aside from ranting on twitter , she works at dharma production for free!
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
And she's back... Rangu Chudail
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
The second word Rangoli's son learnt after Maa is Modi. Rangoli herself made a proud claim about it. That is the level of bhakti the Ranaut sisters have for the PM and BJP. Of course, they will get Y plus security. Don't call this buttering up those in power. It is pure bhakti, devotion towards the government. It is a bhakti which pays rich dividends for the Ranaut sisters.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Highest tax paying cant afford her own security? Wait and watch,soon news will come that she is involved with some top BJP neta. 100%