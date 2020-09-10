Rangoli Chandel hits back at Kubbra Sait's comment on Kangana Ranaut's security: How much tax have you paid?

Earlier this week when it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be getting Y-plus security cover, Kubbra Sait had tweeted asking who is paying for Kangana's security.

Kubbra Sait found herself blocked by on Twitter a few days ago and since then the Sacred Games actress has raised some concerns. Earlier this week when it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be getting Y-plus security cover for her travel to Mumbai, Kubbra had tweeted asking who is paying for Kangana's security. She wrote, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes."

Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has hit back at Kubbra. Taking to her Instagram Stories, since her Twitter account was suspended a few months ago, Rangoli shared a news clip and wrote, “Just out of curiosity, how much tax have you paid?” In another story, Rangoli wrote, "Kangana is probably highest tax paying actress, people like you who pay 1 rupees tax crying the most," along with laughing emojis.

While Kubbra has not reacted on the same, she did slam the BMC for carrying out a hasty demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kubbra wrote, "Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool. #KanganaRanaut." The actress was granted a security cover which consisted of 10 to 11 armed commandoes and two to three personal security officers.

Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues.

This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool.#KanganaRanaut https://t.co/LqSBJWParM — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 9, 2020

