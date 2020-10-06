Rangoli Chandel hits back at Shabana Azmi's comment on Kangana Ranaut: Why don't you stick to acting, poetry?

Shabana Azmi, in an interview, said that Kangana Ranaut has been making statements only because she fears she won't make headlines.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi in a recent interview opened up about the unrest in Bollywood that has followed since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While she was at it, Azmi also did not hold back her thoughts on and the actress' constant attacks on Bollywood. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the 70-year-old actress said that Kangana has been making statements only because she fears she won't make headlines.

"Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting," Shabana said.

Reacting to the senior actress' comment, Rangoli Chandel hit back at her and took to her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Here comes the suicide gang! Dear Shabana ji I have a few questions for you and your husband. Why don't you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry? Why do you guys actively participate in anti India politics? To remain in headlines? Or you feel for certain issues? If you anti India agendas are genuine then why can't her pro India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and different for you?"

