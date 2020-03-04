Rangoli Chandel nominates Kangana Ranaut & others to take over PM Narendra Modi's social media on Women's Day

Rangoli Chandel nominates Kangana Ranaut, Zoya Akhtar and other female filmmakers to take over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media on Women's Day

Star sibling Rangoli Chandel is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Both, and her sister Rangoli Chandel are recognised for their fearless statements and unfiltered opinions. While Kangana speaks candidly in interviews, sister Rangoli Chandel takes to social media in order to express her views. Most of the time, she is found taking digs at , and other celebs on Twitter but this time, her post is all about acknowledging the talented female filmmakers in the industry.

As Women's Day is just a few days away, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a cryptic post about giving up his social media accounts. Later, he clarified tweeting that this Women's Day, he wishes to give away his social media handles to all the women who have inspired him and who continue to inspire mankind. Responding to PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Rangoli Chandel shared a series of tweets nominating Kangana Ranaut, Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Meghna Gulzar, and other female filmmakers to take over PM Modi's social media handle.

Check it out:

On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share ( cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them

Regards — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

She further wrote, "These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share." Her third post read, "How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel appreciates Kareena Kapoor Khan but takes a dig at Alia Bhatt again

Credits :Twitter

Read More