Rangoli Chandel prefers 'feminine' Aditi Rao Hydari over Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba:Spare me the torture

’s sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the cast selection of ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Rangoli preferred Aditi Rao Hydari over for the lead role of ‘Rani’ in the Netflix release. Chandel in her Instagram story opined on Taapsee Pannu’s ‘persona’ for the role, stating that she is ‘too athletic and strong' for the character. Kangana’s sister wanted Aditi Rao to work as she was the ‘perfect choice’ for the film. In her post, she even referred Taapsee Pannu as ‘uncle’ who wasn’t suitable for the role of a “modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love”.

Sharing a picture of Aditi, Rangoli wrote, “I really don't get why beautiful talented actresses like Aditi don't get films like Haseena Dilruba, she would have been perfect in a role of modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love, who is beautiful yet complex, feminine yet fragile... why Tapasee uncle?? she looked too athletic and strong for that role ... why this Kangana hangover yaar... please there can be only one Kangana and can't be a sasti Kangana for sure, please look at other talents,also, don't ruin films with wrong casting yaar.” Posting another photo of Aditi, she wrote, “I want to see her as Rani in Haseena Dilruba and not some uncle please. Spare me the torture.”

Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.The story revolves around Rani (Taapsee Panu) who is not satisfied with her marriage to Rishabh (Vikrant Massey) and later falls in love with Neel (Harshvardhan Rane). The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Matthew.

