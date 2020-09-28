Rangoli Chandel reacts to Kangana Ranaut blocking Sona Mohapatra: She can’t stand below average junk

After Sona Mohapatra reveals that she has been blocked by Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel has come out in her support and shared her views on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who is known for being unabashedly herself and doesn’t shy away for expressing her opinion. In fact, her strong opinions often don’t go down well the many people including Sona Mohapatra. In fact, the singer had recently condemned the Tanu Weds Manu actress’ sharp comments against Urmila Matondkar and even called her out for his tweet against Anushka Sharma. As a result, Kangana had blocked Sona Mohapatra on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The news came into light after replied to a fan’s tweet and wrote, “Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out.” And now Kangana’s sister Rangoli has come out in support of the Queen actress and backed her decision. Replying to Pinkvilla’s story, Rangoli wrote, “Sona Ji I don’t even know who you are and what you do but I keep seeing you on Kangana’s google page all the time commenting on everything that she says. Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her. She can’t stand below average junk. @sonamohapatra.”

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s post:

To note, Sona, in a series of tweet had called out Kangana for not acknowledging people who stood for her. She had stated, “Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case. That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth. Yes, she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills. That’s all. Will call her bluff.” We wonder what the singer has to say about Rangoli’s comment now.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra after singer calls out her 'selective feminism' tweet on Anushka Sharma

Share your comment ×