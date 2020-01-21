Rangoli Chandel recounts how 'Chotu' Kangana Ranaut cried years after her acid attack; Thanks her for support

Kangana said that she took up tacky films to support her sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment after her acid attack. Rangoli Chandel has thanked and appreciated her for all the efforts she took after the attack had happened.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Panga. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror Kangana said that she took up tacky films to support her sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment after her acid attack. She further revealed that she was only 19 years old when the acid attack happened. Her family was not very strong financially. Hence, she took up tacky films and roles lower than what she deserved. She also did guest appearances to afford the best surgeons for Rangoli. It took her 54 surgeries, Kangana stated.

On this statement of Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel appreciating her sister's effort and love for her has thanked Kangana through her tweets. She tweeted, "I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried. I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu."

Check out Rangoli's tweets here:

I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and....(contd) https://t.co/7Fo8trvXLT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

(Contd)... night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

A few days back, Rangoli had revealed her acid attacker's identity. She tweeted, "My attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will marry me. When my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me, I brushed such threats aside and never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she did tacky films to support sister Rangoli's treatment after her acid attack

Credits :Twitter

Read More