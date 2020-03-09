Rangoli Chandel REVEALS Aamir Khan was Kangana Ranaut's role model but things are different now

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has made a statement about Aamir Khan on social media that has now raised eyebrows. She has mentioned that the actor used to be Kangana's role model but things are different now.

is known to be very much vocal about her opinions and so is her sister Rangoli Chandel. Now and then, the latter speaks her heart out on social media thereby grabbing the attention of millions of people. Yesterday also, Rangoli had voiced her opinions on Twitter again to observe International Women’s Day. Not only that, but she has also named a few people who have contributed towards making her the woman that she is in the present context.

She thanks filmmaker Anurag Basu, , Sadhguru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kangana’s behalf. But what has raised everyone’s eyebrows is a statement made by Rangoli in the context of Aamir Khan. She has stated in another tweet that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor used to be Kangana’s role model but things are different now. This has left people wondering whether there has been a tiff between the two actors. Rangoli also adds another statement that reads, “a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway.”

Check out Rangoli Chandel’s tweets below:

On this women’s day Kangana wants to thank men who made her the woman she is today, Anurag Basu for teaching her acting, Aamir Khan for setting career goals as an artist, Sadhguru for saving her from her own mind and our PM Narendra Modi for being her role model — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

She isa legend,has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s ok it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway https://t.co/S1z4DyGkSm — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Curious gossip mongers are now eager to know what is going on and whether the two actors are no longer friends. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. A few days back, her team had shared a video on social media in which she can be heard saying that she will have to lose 20 kilos in two months to fit into her role in the movie.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut was asked what she would do if she woke up as Hrithik Roshan; Her answer will drop your jaws)

Credits :Twitter

Read More