Rangoli Chandel slams Karan Johar for wanting to work with Kangana Ranaut; Trolls his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

3330 reads Mumbai Updated: January 29, 2020 01:33 pm
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were recently announced as one of the awardees of the prestigious Padma Shri. It isn't unknown that Karan Johar has been on Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's radar n number of times. Their recent controversy is proof! In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan lauded Kangana and stated that he wishes to work with her. He respects her talent, craft, and her performances, he told the daily. The director also said if he ever comes up with a film that he feels Kangana would fit, he wouldn't think twice before calling her up and approaching her for the same. 

KJo stated that being a filmmaker, he recognises good work and doesn't let any personal bias interfere with work. On the other hand, Rangoli Chandel once again mistook the sweet gesture by Karan and slammed him on Twitter. The star sibling questioned Karan on his films and mocked him saying that Kangana needs a script. She further trolled his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and took a dig at Karan Johar. Check it out:

Credits :Twitter

