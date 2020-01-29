Rangoli Chandel slams Karan Johar for wanting to work with Kangana Ranaut; Trolls his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Karan Johar for wanting to work with Kangana Ranaut and trolls his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

and were recently announced as one of the awardees of the prestigious Padma Shri. It isn't unknown that Karan Johar has been on Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's radar n number of times. Their recent controversy is proof! In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Karan lauded Kangana and stated that he wishes to work with her. He respects her talent, craft, and her performances, he told the daily. The director also said if he ever comes up with a film that he feels Kangana would fit, he wouldn't think twice before calling her up and approaching her for the same.

KJo stated that being a filmmaker, he recognises good work and doesn't let any personal bias interfere with work. On the other hand, Rangoli Chandel once again mistook the sweet gesture by Karan and slammed him on Twitter. The star sibling questioned Karan on his films and mocked him saying that Kangana needs a script. She further trolled his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and took a dig at Karan Johar. Check it out:

Last time Kangana saw KJO film ADHM, she was furious she told me cancer patient ki chemotherapy chal rahi hai phir bhi stalker creepy ladka jabardasti karta hai aur usse kehta hai, ab toh meri ho ja ab toh tujhe cancer hai...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 29, 2020

(Contd).... Kangana was in shock for a long time, KJO ji agar aisi scripts lekar aaoge toh aapko Bhagwan bhi nahin bacha sakta, please Kangana se door raho, sabki bhalai isi mein hai — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 29, 2020

