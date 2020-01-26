Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Alia Bhatt as she congratulates Kangana Ranaut for Padma Shri Award

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Alia Bhatt as she sends flowers to congratulate Kangana Ranaut for winning Padma Shri Award.

and Rangoli Chandel are known for speaking their mind. The Ranaut sisters never pull themselves back from expressing their opinions candidly. Be it a political issue or a tiff with a co-star, Kangana has always been vocal about her cause. Backing her, sister Rangoli Chandel is always found by her side. From to , the star sibling has taken everyone's class! too has been on Rangoli's radar quite a number of times. A few days ago, Rangoli had taken a dig at Alia for taking an award home before the event and now she is mocking her again.

Recently, Kangana's name was announced in the list of Padma Shri awardees. Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers to congratulate the actress on the good news. Mocking the sweet gesture made by Alia, Rangoli shared a picture of the same and tweeted, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai." Despite Rangoli's controversial comments hurled at her much earlier, Alia congratulated Kangana on her victory. Check out the post:

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

It is not the only time when Rangoli has taken a dig at Alia Bhatt. Much earlier, she criticised Alia and starrer Gully Boy calling it a brutal film. She lashed out at Alia's character Safeena labeling it as violent, abusive and criminal. She also mocked Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's conversation where the two teased Alia discussing her marriage with . While Kareena said she'd happy to have Alia in the family, Karan stated that he would welcome her with a pooja ki thaali.

MAMI ka closing discussion yeh tha ki Alia iss waqt ki sabse mahan kalakar hai, aur woh Kareena ji ki bhabi hai aur unki shaadi mein Karan ji pooja ka thaal lekar unka sawagat karenge, hmm achcha hai hum jaise gawar kya jane art ki baatein, humein toh kuch samajh aaya hi nahin — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 14, 2019

yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 7, 2019

