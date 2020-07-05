Rangoli Chandel wishes her 'first ever little guru' Kangana Ranaut on Guru Purnima: u never left my hand
On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Rangoli Chandel deemed her sister Kangana Ranaut as her "first ever little guru" in a heartfelt post. Rangoli took to social media to express her gratitude towards the Judgementall Hai Kya actress for being by her side and teaching her "how to be a person worth living on this planet". Rangoli also confessed that while she gives her a hard time at times, she is thankful to Kangana for not letting go of her hand.
"Wherever I'm, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !!" she wrote.
Check out the photo below:
Wherever I'm, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima
The post has left fans gushing. Several online users took to the comments section and shower the siblings with love. "Beautiful pic and beautiful touching msg from big sis to the little princess (sis)," a fan wrote. "Kangana mam fits in every role either its reel or real... She has high intellect. lots of love to both," added another fan.
The post comes a few days after Rangoli shared a video on her Instagram to reveal she hosted a small house party in her new abode. Rangoli previously confirmed that Kangana took it upon herself to decorate the house.
adorable
Sibling love <3
Awww, this is too cute!