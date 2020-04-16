Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account SUSPENDED after Farah Khan Ali calls her out for spreading religious hatred

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter followers got a break from her incessant tweeting on Thursday as her account was suspended after she said that all those people who are attacking doctors should be shot dead.

's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter followers got a break from her incessant tweeting on Thursday as her account was suspended. Rangoli was called out by Farah Khan Ali and scores of other netizens for spreading hatred. It all began when Rangoli tweeted that all those people who have been attacking doctors should be shot. Rangoli also locked horns with Farah Khan Ali after the filmmaker called her out for spreading religious hatred and attacking a certain community with her tweets.

Commenting on Rangoli's statement, Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and for calling of killings of a community @MumbaiPolice Do also block this account@Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism."

Soon after Farah's tweet, Rangoli lashed out at her and dragged her husband Shirish Kunder as well. "Tu mukjhe arrest karvayegi? Tere husband ko pakda tha Dubai mai drugs ke saath, bloody druggie mulle tu mujhe jail bhijvayegi...sari family drug addicts ki hai..jail toh tumhe hogi agar sahi weekend pe police raid kare..about time don't worry."

For the unversed, Twitter is bound to suspend one's account if it has been reported for violating rules which includes spreading of fake news, religious hatred and abuse. It also includes engaging in abusive behaviour and threatening via tweets on the micro-blogging site.

