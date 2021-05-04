Rangoli REACTS to designer Anand Bhushan post banning Kangana for future projects: He’s trying to get mileage

After designer Anand Bhushan decided to disassociate himself from Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel came out in her defence. Here’s what she has to say.

has been all over the news since morning ever since her Twitter account has been suspended. It was reported that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s account was suspended for allegedly inciting violence through a series of tweets. While this news has got the netizens brimming with an opinion, Kangana also made the headlines after fashion designer Anand Bhushan decided to delete all his collaborated posts with Kangana Ranaut and has also announced not to collaborate with Queen actress for the future projects.

And now, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in her defence and stated that the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor is not associated with Bhushan. She also emphasised that the fashion designer is just trying to get lineage and that she will be taking legal action against him. Rangoli stated, “This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana’s name. We are not associated with him in anyway. We don’t even know him. Many influential handles tagging him and dragging Kangana’s name with his brand. Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes. Magazine editors pick those ensemble looks. This small time designer is using India’s top actress’ name to promote himself. I have decided to sue him. He will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself. See you in the court.”

Earlier, Anand Bhushan had taken to Twitter to share his statement and wrote, “In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech (sic).” He had also captioned the post as “Do the right thing (sic).”

Do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/p72a7zqFz9 — Anand Bhushan (@AnandBhushan) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has also reacted to her Twitter account getting suspended. She stated, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

