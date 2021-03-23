Rangoli shares PICS from pooja performed by Kangana Ranaut’s mom to celebrate bday & 4th National Award win

As Kangana Ranaut turns a year older today, her mother performed pooja for her beloved daughter at her ancestral village. Rangoli Chandel shared the photos from the same. Take a look.

Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actress as she is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The Tanu Weds Manu star has been receiving much love from her loved ones, friends, and fans on her special day. It won’t be wrong to say that her 34th birthday has been very special and memorable for multiple reasons. Firstly, it’s a double celebration as she has won the 4th National Award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Also, the highly-awaited trailer of her film Thalaivi has been released today. Not just this, Kangana’s new look from her film Tejas has also been dropped on her birthday.

Needless to say, everyone is trying to make the actress feel special today. Her mother has also performed pooja at her ancestral village for her beloved daughter to celebrate her birthday and her 4th National Award win. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle. She shared photos from the same and wrote, “Mom did pooja and pahadi dhaam at our ancestral village on the auspicious occasion of her beloved daughter’s birthday & 4th National Award win, we all are so so proud of our superstar.” The first click showed Kangana’s mother sitting in a temple and doing pooja as per rituals.

Notably, #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut has been trending on social media with Twitterati wishing the ‘Undisputed Queen.’ One of her fans tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the undisputed Queen. #HappyBirthdayKangana Ranaut. Wishing Happiest Birthday to the female superstar Kangana Ranaut.”

We, too wish Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday!

