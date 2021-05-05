Rangoli slams Karan Patel as he comments on Kangana Ranaut’s post on forcefully taking oxygen from environment

After Karan Patel mocked Kangana Ranaut for her post on taking oxygen from the environment, her sister Rangoli Chandel clapped back at the television actor.

is one actress, who is known for her straightforward views. The star doesn’t shy away from expressing her unabashed opinions on everything that happens around her. And while she often faces criticism for her opinions, her sister Rangoli Chandel is seen having her back every time and she never misses a chance to hit back at haters. Interestingly, Rangoli recently made the headlines after she was seen slamming television actor for his comments on Kangana Ranaut.

This happened after the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had taken a jibe at the Queen actress’ post about ‘forcefully’ taking oxygen from the environment amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sharing a screenshot on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced.” This didn’t go down well with Rangoli who hit back at Karan. She replied to Karan’s post on social media and wrote, “And you are the most Nalla person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for environment… who is just a bojh on Mother Earth. Have some gratitude and feel better! @karan9198.”

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s post for Karan Patel:

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been making the headlines as her Twitter account was permanently suspended for allegedly inciting violence through a series of tweets. Talking about the same, the actress had stated, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering”.

