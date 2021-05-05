  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rangoli slams Karan Patel as he comments on Kangana Ranaut’s post on forcefully taking oxygen from environment

After Karan Patel mocked Kangana Ranaut for her post on taking oxygen from the environment, her sister Rangoli Chandel clapped back at the television actor.
8863 reads Mumbai
Rangoli Chandel slams Karan Patel for his comment on Kangana Ranaut's post Rangoli Chandel slams Karan Patel for his comment on Kangana Ranaut's post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut is one actress, who is known for her straightforward views. The star doesn’t shy away from expressing her unabashed opinions on everything that happens around her. And while she often faces criticism for her opinions, her sister Rangoli Chandel is seen having her back every time and she never misses a chance to hit back at haters. Interestingly, Rangoli recently made the headlines after she was seen slamming television actor Karan Patel for his comments on Kangana Ranaut.

This happened after the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had taken a jibe at the Queen actress’ post about ‘forcefully’ taking oxygen from the environment amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sharing a screenshot on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced.” This didn’t go down well with Rangoli who hit back at Karan. She replied to Karan’s post on social media and wrote, “And you are the most Nalla person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for environment… who is just a bojh on Mother Earth. Have some gratitude and feel better! @karan9198.”

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s post for Karan Patel:

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been making the headlines as her Twitter account was permanently suspended for allegedly inciting violence through a series of tweets. Talking about the same, the actress had stated, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering”.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to her Twitter account being suspended: I’ve many platforms I can use to raise my voice

Credits :Rangoli Chandel's Instagram

You may like these
Rangoli REACTS to designer Anand Bhushan post banning Kangana for future projects: He’s trying to get mileage
Rangoli shares PICS from pooja performed by Kangana Ranaut’s mom to celebrate bday & 4th National Award win
Rangoli wishes her 'heartbeat' Kangana Ranaut on 34th birthday: Says 'she is bit like spring & wild as wind'
67th National Film Awards: Rangoli Chandel on cloud nine as Kangana Ranaut wins big: Best birthday gift ever
Bombay HC expresses reservation on invoking sedition charges on Kangana Ranaut; Not to be summoned till Jan 25
Kangana Ranaut arrives at Bandra Police station amid security with Rangoli over reported sedition case; PHOTOS