Rangoli takes a jibe at Swara & Taapsee for supporting demolition of Kangana’s property; Calls them ‘B Grade’

After Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice for Kangana Ranaut’s property, Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig at Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu regarding the same.

has finally taken a sigh of relief after the Bombay High Court recently quashed BMC’s notice for demolishing her Pali Hill house. In fact, the honourable court even gave permission to the Queen actress to restore her office space to make it habitable. While Kangana has been elated with this order by the HC, her sister Rangoli Chandel has now taken a jibe at celebrities like Swara Bhasker and for supporting BMC’s demolition.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Rangoli called Swara and Taapsee as ‘frustrated jealous and simply B grade women’ and stated that she can drag them to court for apparently laughing and mocking at Kangana’s demolished house along with calling the demolition legal. She further urged the fans not to believe anything endorsed by the actresses. Rangoli captioned the post as, “Here’s an important announcement, some people tried to spread misinformation during illegal demolition of our property at Pali hill.... please be ware of such anti social elements ... I will keep informing you all about such shameless fellows in future as well”.

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s post:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a tweet post Bombay High Court’s order and called it a victory of democracy. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

