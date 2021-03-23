Rangoli wishes her 'heartbeat' Kangana Ranaut on 34th birthday: Says 'she is bit like spring & wild as wind'

On Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, Rangoli Chandel took to social media to share cute photos of her sister with Prithvi and Aksht. Along with it, she penned a heartfelt and emotional birthday wish for Kangana.

Birthday wishes continue to pour in for as the Dhaakad star turns 34 today. The talented star just won a National Film Award on Monday as Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and hence, it is a double celebration for her. Amid all the buzz, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also has penned a lovely and heartwarming birthday wish for her sister on social media. Rangoli, who is the closest to Kangana, shared adorable photos of her sister with Prithvi, Aksht and herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli called her sister Kangana her 'lifeline and heartbeat.' She further went ahead and compared her with spring in a note. Along with a sweet wish, Rangoli shared beautiful memories with Kangana. In the first three photos, we see Kangana enjoying the snow with her nephew Prithvi. In another photo, we get to see the actress posing with her sister Rangoli and brother Aksht. The adorable photos of the actress having a gala time with her family left netizens in awe.

Sharing the same, Rangoli wrote, "when the sun shines hot and wind blows cold our spring baby came down to earth, she is bit like spring , & wild as wind but her love and care is so deep and exceptional that am feeling so emotional just thinking about that .... you are our heartbeat & lifeline Have a wonderful day my dear sister Happiest Happiest birthday."

To note, on Monday, when National Awards were announced, Rangoli cheered for her sister as she won the Best Actress Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika. Currently, Kangana is in Chennai for the trailer launch of her film, Thalaivi. The film stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR. It is all set to release on April 23, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

