'Rani' Alia Bhatt gives sneak-peek into her dreamy 'shaam ki kahaani' with Ranveer Singh; see PICS

Alia Bhatt who is all set to amaze her audiences with her much-awaited multi-starrer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, lit up the night as she turned muse for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress walked the ramp donning a dazzling black and silver bridal lehenga on Thursday night. The Bridal Couture Show by Manish Malhotra saw Alia Bhatt stealing the spotlight with her alluring beauty, and she was joined by her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star, Ranveer Singh on the ramp. While fans are still going gaga over Alia Bhatt's bridal look from Malhotra's show, the gorgeous actor has now dropped a string of delightful BTS photos, which you probably wouldn't want to miss.

Alia Bhatt shares BTS photos from Manish Malhotra's show

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Alia dropped a series of amazing behind the scene photos from Malhotra's show which pretty much gives a quick glimpse to her 'Rockying' Thursday evening. Besides sharing her jaw-dropping photos, where she is seen all decked-up in the black and silver regal lehenga, Alia also shared a behind the scene video where she can be seen prepping for the show.

The video, which is the highlight of Alia Bhatt's latest post, shows how she is practicing her walk with Ranveer, trying out different jewelry, getting her make up done, striking beautiful poses for the photo shoot, etc. However, the highlight of the video is when Alia thanks everyone who attended the show and hilariously wraps the show and says, "I'm very grateful to be here and I'm very grateful to see you all here. Let's all go to sleep, it's late."

While sharing the lovely set of photos from the show, Alia wrote, "Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani Swipe to see how the kaahani ended."

While sharing the lovely set of photos from the show, Alia wrote, "Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani Swipe to see how the kaahani ended."

Alia's latest Instagram post is winning hearts of her fans and social media followers. Reacting to Alia's post, a fan wrote, "y’all are literally slaying these promotions". "Alia is lehenge me bahut hi beautiful lagri hai", commented another user. "YOU SLAYED QUEEN", read another comment. "You should be Barbie," wrote one of Alia's ardent fan with pink heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look pristine as they walk for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show; Watch

Advertisement

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Headlined by Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, the highly anticipated Karan Johar directorial also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.