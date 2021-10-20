Rani Mukerjee is all smiles as she wraps the shooting of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerjee fans are here for a surprise. While they have been missing the actress’ presence on the big screen, Rani is coming up with some interesting movies now. While she has begun promotions for the much talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actress is also making the headlines for her other project. We are talking about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the actress has finally wrapped the shooting. The makers had taken to social media to share the news with fans.

They had shared a picture of Rani who was all smiles as she posed with the makers post the wrap. The post was captioned as, “And, it's a wrap already! Feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now!” For the uninitiated, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level and was wrapped on October 18. Interestingly, the movie shared a sweet coincidence with Rani’s debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat as it was also released on October 18 in 1997.

Talking about the movie, Rani said in a statement, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film. I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios and director Ashima Chibber and I’m hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore”.