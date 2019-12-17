Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Aur Babli gets a sequel; THESE actors to play the lead roles

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli have finally found its lead cast for the sequel. Yash Raj Films have confirmed their Bunty and Bubli for Bunty Aur Bubli 2.

A strong buzz was going around about Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bunty Aur Babli's sequel. The original movie had ruled the box office and the hearts back in 2005. It was confirmed that the original film was released 14 years ago and the makers are definitely looking forward to package and present the film for today’s young audience. The sequel will take a huge time leap forward. Pinkvilla had confirmed that Gully Boy actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi is the new Bunty.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had stolen our hearts with his electrifying performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s classic film, Gully Boy. And now Hindustan Times has said that Mumbai girl Sharvari, who has been prepping for her film debut for a year will be playing Babli in the sequel. The movie will be directed by Varun Sharma, who had assisted in films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Confirming the news about the sequel and the cast, the director said that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy (earlier this year) and became the heart-throb of the nation. They are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly.

Talking about Sharvari, Varun said, "Sharvari is a special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious.”

Directed by Shaad Ali, Baunty Aur Babli was written and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, it marked the first film of the father-son duo of Amitabh-Abhishek. The film was nominated in eight categories at the 51st Filmfare Awards, winning three of them for its music.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bunty Aur Babli's sequel is in works; will see a time leap and major twist in plot; Find Out

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More