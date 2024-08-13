Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar share excitement as they gear up to address Australian Parliament to discuss Indian cinema ahead of IFFM

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar are all set to be a part of a parliamentary session ahead of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia. Both of them are the first celebrities who are invited to represent India at the Parliament of Australia on August 13. Rani and Karan will discuss how Indian cinema has bridged the cultural and geographical divides. The actress-filmmaker duo shared their excitement by saying that they are thrilled to be a part of this discussion ahead of the event.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rani Mukerji expressed that she is proud to represent the Indian film industry at the Australian Parliament. Mukerji shared that it is her "honor" that she will discuss the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema.

The 46-year-old actress added that Indian cinema is at the forefront of shaping pop culture worldwide as many actors and films are receiving global recognition these days.

Mukerji, who is best known for movies like Mardaani and Bunty Aur Babli, further shared that Indian cinema offers a range of emotions to the audience. The actress added that she is humbled to represent India's diversity and culture through cinema.

Meanwhile, calling it a "historic event", Karan Johar shared his excitement to address the Australian Parliament while saying that he is thrilled to be a part of it. KJo elaborated on his feeling that he feels incredible to witness how far Indian movies travel and how they leave a cultural impact of Indian cinema on the world.

Advertisement

The filmmaker added that he feels grateful for receiving the invitation to represent the rich legacy and storytelling of Indian cinema. He also thanked the Australian parliament and its members for the invitation.

Reportedly, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will honor late filmmaker Yash Chopra as it will feature the release of his stamp. The film festival will begin on August 15 this year.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in 2023. Karan Johar recently produced Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk last month.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he bought rights of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas; says it turned out to be ‘one of the best experiences of my life'