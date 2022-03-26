Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor rock a retro look; Neetu Kapoor picks purple to join Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash

It’s Sunita Kapoor’s birthday today and her family is making sure to make her feel loved on her big day. Just earlier in the morning, hubby Anil posted a sweet birthday message for the love of his life. Currently, the fashion stylist is celebrating her birthday in style and grandeur. Numerous celebs were spotted at Sunita’s birthday bash. We spotted Rani Mukerji who posed with host Anil Kapoor and also the gracious Neetu Kapoor at the grand event. Many more artists were also seen.

In the pictures, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor gave us super happy and retro vibes. Rani wore a dressy purple top and paired it up with a super colourful palazzo. She accessorised the look with a green purse and huge goggles and we absolutely loved this avatar of hers. On the other hand, Anil too wore a shiny patterned shirt that suited him too well. As they posed for the shutterbugs, their smiles were infectious. Coming to the gorgeous Neetu Kapoor, she absolutely slayed in her look. She wore a mauve co-ord set giving major boss lady vibes.

Take a look at the pics:

Coming back to Anil’s sweet birthday post for his wife, he shared a beautiful pic of Sunita from one of their vacations wherein in she was all smiles while posing for the camera. In the caption, Anil confessed his love for Sunita and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you a little more with each passing day… This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita” along with a heart emoticon. To this Sunita replied, “Love you to eternity”.

