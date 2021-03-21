Rani Mukerji announces NEW film on 43rd birthday; Set to star in thriller drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji is all set to star in a thriller drama titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which will be helmed by Ashima Chibber. Read details below.

Rani Mukerji is celebrating a milestone today! The actress not only celebrates her 43rd birthday today but also clocks 25 years in the Hindi industry. And the actress is using this special occasion to announce her new project. According to a latest report in Deadline, Rani Mukerji is all set to star in a thriller drama titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed and written by Ashima Chibber, the film will be produced by Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Monisha Advani.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on a true incident and revolves around the life of an Indian couple whose kids were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services, reports Deadline. The controversial 2011 story will see Rani take on the lead role while rest of the details are currently under wraps.

Speaking to the publication, Rani pointed out that there was no better way than celebrating her birthday and marking 25 years in the industry, by announcing a new film.

She said, "In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film."

