Rani Mukerji on Bappi Lahiri demise: India has again lost one of her precious gems

Actress Rani Mukerji, whose mother Krishna Mukherjee was a childhood friend of Bappi Lahiri, has mourned the death of the late veteran music composer, who is popularly called as the 'Disco King', and said that he will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema.

Rani said: "India has again lost one of her precious gems... Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema."

"His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched," she added.

The actress called Lahiri, who passed away aged 69 in a hospital in Mumbai, "a truly self made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad."

Rani shared that Lahiri's death is a loss for her family.

"My Mum and Bappi uncle were childhood friends from Calcutta. It's a personal loss for our family... My mother is devastated."

She added: "While the whole world mourns his loss, I can't help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood. Will miss him dearly. His smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory.. I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family finds strength to go through this loss. It's too sad. He went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace. The heavens have earned an angel today!"

