Rani Mukerji on being misunderstood several times: You don’t have to be miss congeniality and make all happy

Talking about her fans, Rani Mukerji said that more than pressure, it’s a relief because as actors, they strive for people’s reaction, their adulation, love and faith.

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Mardaani 2 was recently spotted with Karisma Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra holidaying in London. As the divas bumped into each other in another part of the world, they decided to catch up over a cup of tea. Recently, in an interview with HT, Rani spoke about her fans. She said that more than pressure, it’s a relief because as actors, they strive for people’s reaction, their adulation, love and faith. In her case, her fans have kept her relevant even though she is not on social media, which is essential these days.

Rani further said, "So, if I still have a fan following that means I’ve probably earned it through my work. I feel blessed and their excitement towards my work has always been a positive critic in my life. I’m always charged to do better with each film of mine as don’t want to disappoint them." On being misunderstood sometimes for some opinions or views, the Hichki actress said, "As long as I’m making sense to some people it’s good enough. You don’t have to become Miss congeniality and make everyone happy. You’ve to understand that sometimes there is a certain belief that I live by. I’m open to criticism and advice that I should accept, follow. I believe in my position when people ask me questions, I’ve to answer them. They ask for advice too… And I give my point of view more than often.”

About giving an opinion when she is not asked too, Rani said, “Given my profession, fortunately, or unfortunately, I’m made to give an opinion on different topics. There are certain times and things I feel strongly about and react to. But I understand when someone doesn’t like or accept it, they aren’t entitled to. That’s his or her right. Similarly, if somebody gives me an opinion then I too have the right to be okay or not.”

On the work front, Rani will be seen doing a cameo in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with .

Also Read: Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2’s success: If it is making people take notice of situation then our job is done

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More